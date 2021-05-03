Claims of flight MH191 carrying passenger from India baseless, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he was aware of the Facebook posting and checks found that there was no such flight as alleged and MH191 was a cargo plane. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The allegations made on social media that Malaysia Airlines flight MH191 was carrying passengers from India are baseless, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee said he was aware of the Facebook posting and checks found that there was no such flight as alleged and MH191 was a cargo plane.

The owner of a Facebook account which uses the name “Muhammad Fahmi Abdullah” in his post, had claimed that he was instructed by his employer to pick up an Indian national named “Ajit Prasat” on board Flight MH191 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“What is clear is that there was no individual named Ajit Prasat on Flight MH191 as alleged. Stop spreading such rumours or fake news,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Wee said the allegations were also dubious because no employer from the private sector can take anyone and send them to the quarantine centre as the matters are under the responsibility of the National Disaster Management Agency.

He said the irresponsible statement had also caused anxiety, panic and anger among Malaysians in general.

Wee also included a media statement from Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) stating that flights between May 1 and 3 did not carry any passengers, only crew members who remained onboard during transit.

In this regard, Wee said two police reports had been lodged to ensure the public is not confused with baseless allegations that aimed at causing public unrest.

In a statement today, Wee said that only cargo flights to and from India have been allowed to enter Malaysia since April 28.

He said since that date, Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) passenger flights from and to India had been prohibited from entering Malaysia. — Bernama