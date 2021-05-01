Toll hike postponement: Malaysian Highway Authority to ensure concessionaires provide best quality services

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) will ensure that all highway concessionaires will carry out their obligations to provide the best quality of service in the interest of road users.

LLM director-general Datuk Mohd Shuhaimi Hassan said this was following the government’s move to postpone toll hikes for three major highways in the country.

“In line with the government’s policy and decision, motorists will continue to enjoy lower toll rates compared to the rates stated in the Concessions’ Agreement.

“Besides, motorists will also enjoy quality facilities and services provided throughout the highways,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was quoted as saying that the government had agreed to postpone the increase in toll rates this year for three major highways, namely the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

Besides that, another 21 highways for all vehicle classes and one toll plaza would also see a freeze in toll rates.

They are the North-South Expressway (PLUS); Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua); North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE); Cheras-Kajang Expressway; Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK); East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT 1); Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA); Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP); Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA); Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE); Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK);

The KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX); Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS); Senai Desaru Expressway (SDE); KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR); Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS); Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH); New North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB); Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE); Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and SMART Tunnel.

Apart from that, the postponement is also continued for specific classes of vehicles at five expressways namely SPRINT Expressway and Pantai Toll Plaza for class 1 to 5 vehicles while Damansara Toll Plaza for class 5 vehicles only.

The toll hike is also postponed for class 1 and 5 vehicles at the PJS2 Toll Plaza, class 5 vehicles for the Pantai Dalam and PJS5 toll plazas under the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), class 1 and 5 vehicles on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR).

As for the Penang Bridge, the postponement in toll hike will cover class 2,3, 4, and 5 vehicles comprising private vehicles and buses. — Bernama