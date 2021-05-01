Deputy IGP: Police open investigation paper on news anchor who made offensive remarks on air

Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani says police have opened an investigation paper into the case of a newsreader who had allegedly made slanderous remarks on television. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Federal police have opened an investigation paper into the case of a newsreader who had allegedly made slanderous remarks on television.

Berita Harian reported Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as saying that the case will be investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting any person with the likelihood that such provocation will break the public peace.

The offence is punishable with two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Acryl said the remarks by the newsreader could cause public hatred towards the authorities, including the police.

“The actions taken by the police are based on existing legislative provisions meant to curb the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told the Malay daily.

The reader was presenting news on the RM50,000 fine imposed upon a burger seller in Kelantan, after it was found that he violated existing standard operating procedures for Covid-19.

At the start, the reader used a Malay idiom to imply that the authorities are foolish to impose such fines upon members of the public seeking to earn a living and raise their families during the ongoing pandemic.

The incident will also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for the improper use of network facilities or network service, which is punishable with a RM50,000 fine, one year imprisonment, or both.