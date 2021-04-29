MB: Phase two of Covid-19 immunisation programme in Johor involves 600,000 recipients

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad during a press conference after observing the immunisation programme at Dewan Muafakat Johor Adda Height in Johor, April 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 29 — The implementation of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Johor which begins today will involve 600,000 individuals including senior citizens.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the programme would be carried out in 21 administration centres, comprising nine Health Ministry’s (MOH) facilities and 12 public facilities.

He said with the existing facilities, the state government expected to be able to inoculate 4,000 people per day.

“So far, the management is organised and the MOH has not faced any staff-related problems as we also encourage participation from volunteers in this second phase to assist the people at administration centres,” he said in a news conference after observing the immunisation programme at Dewan Muafakat Johor Adda Height here, today.

He explained that in the first phase, a total of 90 per cent or 35,100 frontline personnel in the state had received their vaccine shots while the balance would be inoculated in the second phase.

Hasni added that some 41 per cent or 1.1 million out of 2.9 million Johor residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine had registered via the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen Liew Siew Keng, 90, when met by reporters, said he was not afraid to take the vaccine jab as he received encouragement and support from his children.

“Everything is okay. It just feels like being bitten by an ant. The nurse who gave the jab also did it properly without creating any pain. We have to take the vaccine to remain healthy,” he said.

For Tengku Zohoriah Zainuddin, 90, she agreed to take the vaccine to ease her movement in the future as she has a son who lives in Kuala Lumpur.

“Actually, there is nothing to be worried about. I personally felt anxious at first but after I received the jab, there is no pain at all,” she said. — Bernama