HR minister vows e-wages system to ensure ’real-time’ payment, after employee’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The government is committed to implementing the electronic wages or “e-wages” system as soon as possible to ensure employees get paid in “real-time”, following the wake of the apparent suicide of a foreign worker several weeks ago over allegations of unpaid wages.

Stating that such a tragedy should have never happened in time of a pandemic, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said there is no existing mechanism in place within the job market to monitor the payment of wages to workers in the country.

He also said the e-wages module, set to be launched soon, will ensure employee salaries are paid before the 7th of each month as stipulated under the Employment Act 1955.

“The implementation of the e-wages will ensure transparency and avoid any acts of manipulation by employers in the payment of salaries to their employees.

“In fact, the image and credibility of the country will also be preserved, especially in the aspect of employing foreign workers in this country.

In addition, the implementation of this system will indirectly ensure the rights and welfare of workers are protected,” he said in a statement here.

Saravanan also reiterated the ministry through the Labour Department is committed to thoroughly investigate the aforementioned tragedy and that appropriate action will be taken against the employer involved if the allegations were found to be true.

Earlier this week, Malaysiakini reported that a Pakistani man named Shahzad Ahmed committed suicide following allegations that his employer did not pay his salary for the past five months.

Shahzad had posted a video of himself on social media saying he could not take the burden caused by his unpaid wages.

Authorities said Shahad’s employer could not afford to pay the deceased his salary from December 2020 to April this year due to “financial problems” caused by the movement control order (MCO).

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]