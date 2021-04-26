Top Glove says it has resolved all 11 ILO’s forced labour indicators

General view of Top Glove headquarters in Shah Alam December 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has resolved all 11 forced labour indicators issued by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) effective April 22, 2021.

In a statement today, the world’s largest rubber glove manufacturer said the resolution of the 11 ILO indicators of forced labour had been verified by independent international UK consultant, Impactt Ltd, in its report dated April 22.

“Towards this, Top Glove has effectively resolved all 11 ILO indicators of forced labour as of April 22,” it announced.

Top Glove said since July 2020, the company had been engaging with Impactt on advice pertaining to measures to improve the company’s labour policies and practices.

“We remain committed to be the best company that we can become, ensuring high quality welfare, health, safety, working conditions and living accommodation of our 21,000 strong workforce,” it said.— Bernama



