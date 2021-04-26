Pahang Palace strips Nicky Liow of ‘Datuk Seri’ title

File picure of Nicky Liow. On April 9, Nicky and his brother Liow Wei Loon were charged in absentia at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court in Selangor for alleged involvement in an organised crime group. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 26 — The Pahang Palace has revoked and stripped fugitive businessman Liow Soon Hee or Nicky Liow of the Darjah Kebesaran Darjah Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) and “Datuk Seri” title with immediate effect.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said also revoked and stripped was the datukship and the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) of his brother, Liow Wei Loon.

“The revocation of the awards was made on the order issued by the Sultan of Pahang and the nominees are not allowed to use any titled bestowed previously.

“The nominees must also return the awards to the State Secretary’s Office in line with the Pahang Emblems, Titles or Awards Enactment,” he said in a statement here today.

Sallehuddin said the letter of award revocation was sent to the nominees last Wednesday.

On April 9, Nicky and his brother were charged in absentia at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court in Selangor for alleged involvement in an organised crime group.

An Interpol Red Notice has also been issued to locate and arrest Nicky, who is also the founder of the Winter Dynasty Group. — Bernama