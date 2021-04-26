Law minister: Parliament could sit before Emergency ends in Aug but subject to Covid-19 situation

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today moved to reassure Malaysians that the government will continue to uphold its constitutional responsibilities and will reconvene Parliament after the current state of Emergency ends in August, or even before that.

However, this is dependent on the Covid-19 situation in the country, following expert advice, as the government is also concerned about the wellbeing of parliamentarians and their staff, said Takiyuddin.

“The government is well aware of its constitutional responsibilities for ensuring that the continuity of the democratic process in the country is maintained through Parliament.

“However, the priority at this time lies in containing the spread of the virus, including protecting the health of all parliamentarians, officers and parties that deal with Parliament.

“The government assures that a Parliament session will be called at the appropriate time whether before or after the state of Emergency ends on August 1, 2021.

“However, the matter will be dependent on the advice and views of experts, as weighed by the government, from all relevant parties, especially the Ministry of Health and National Security Council,” said Takiyuddin in a statement today.

Takiyuddin then reiterated that all parliamentarians, including Opposition members, can send their queries, views or complaints to the government through the appropriate channels including the Special Independent Emergency Committee 2021 (SIEC).

“At the same time, it is not appropriate for any suspicion or doubts to be raised on the abuse of power because the government system is still functioning as usual, including monitoring of the administration by law enforcement authorities, especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision, National Audit Department and Public Accounts Committee,’’ he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah previously consented to the proclamation of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 infections has subsided.