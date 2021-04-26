GLC director remanded for power abuse probe in Ipoh released on MACC bail

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, April 26 — A director of a government-linked company (GLC) who was remanded since April 21 to assist in an investigation of abuse of power, was released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail today.

Ipoh Sessions and Magistrate Courts Assistant Registrar Noor Azna Tajul Anuar allowed the 50-year-old man to be released on MACC bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

The man was later released at about 11am at the Magistrate's Court after posting bail.

The man is alleged to have appointed a company in which he himself had an interest to carry out work at the GLC amounting to RM95,000.

The GLC director was remanded for six days from April 21 to assist in the investigation under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama



