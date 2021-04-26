Dr Adham says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

The Ministry of Health today said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Malaysian health authorities today said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the South-east Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the Covax facility.

“I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older,” Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said in a televised news conference. — Reuters