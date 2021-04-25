Two barter trade boats sink in waters off Johor, 10 Indonesian crewmen rescued

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — Ten Indonesian crewmen onboard two barter trade boats had a terrifying experience when both the vessels sank in the waters off Pulau Pisang, Pontian, at about 4am yesterday.

Johor Maritime director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the two barter trade boats, laden with coconuts, were from Sungai Guntung Port, in Indonesia, and on their way to Batu Pahat.

He said the first boat, with six crew, capsized at 5.6 nautical miles of Pulau Pisang, while the second boat, with four crew sank, at 15.3 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Pisang after being hit by bad weather and heavy rain.

“The Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub-Center (MRSC) received information on the incident from the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone. Six of the crewmen were rescued by local fishermen and taken to the Pontian Kecil Jetty.

“The other four crewmen were rescued by another barter trade boat, which was nearby, before they were taken by the agency’s boat and brought to the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone,” he said in a statement today.

He said all the ten crewmen, aged between 27 and 53, were not injured and in stable condition. — Bernama