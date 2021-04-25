Four men nabbed for armed robbery in Bandar Baru Selayang, say police

Four local men were arrested for their suspected involvement in an armed robbery of a grocery store at Bandar Baru Selayang, Batu Caves. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Four local men were arrested for their suspected involvement in an armed robbery of a grocery store at Bandar Baru Selayang, Batu Caves, here yesterday.

The suspects, aged 23 to 35, were arrested in separate locations around Gombak and Sentul.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the 58-year-old storekeeper, who was opening his store, was confronted by two of the four suspects armed with a parang. He was then dragged to the back of his store, where they proceeded to tie his legs.

He said the suspects then ransacked the store and took cigarettes of various brands along with RM2,000 in cash.

“In addition, the victim’s daughter, who came to the store, was also robbed of her gold ring,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said the victim and his daughter did not suffer any injuries but lost an estimated RM5,000.

He said the police also seized various items while apprehending the suspects, including a white Toyota Vios, three mobile phones, a parang, two spanners, a closed circuit camera and two black jackets.

“Investigations revealed that all suspects had prior records relating to criminal and drug offences. The case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

“The suspects have been remanded for six days beginning this Friday for further investigations and the police are tracking down the remaining associates related to this case,” he added. — Bernama