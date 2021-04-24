PM Muhyiddin arrives for Asean Special Meeting in Jakarta

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport here at 8am (local time) via a special aircraft. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, April 24 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today to attend the Asean Special Meeting on the crisis in Myanmar.

Muhyiddin arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport here at 8am (local time) via a special aircraft.

The prime minister was greeted on arrival by the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to Asean, Kamsiah Kamaruddin, and director-general for Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia/ Chief of State Protocol, Andy Rachmianto.

The special Asean Leaders Meeting, to be held at the Asean Secretariat here, will see strict adherence to the health and security protocols, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, whereby participation of personnel at the meeting will be restricted.

According to a media advisory issued by the Asean Secretariat, the Asean Leaders’ Meeting will strictly adhere to health and security protocols established by the government of Indonesia.

Plans for a special Asean meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar have been in the works for some weeks, spearheaded by Indonesia and its foreign minister Retno Marsudi whose diplomatic push has been supported by Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore.

Myanmar has been going through upheaval since February 1 when armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, with security forces killing more than 700 anti coup protestors.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister was reported to have said that only the leaders of Thailand, Laos and the Philippines will not be attending the meeting today. ― Bernama