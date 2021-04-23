In Penang, jobless man charged with attacking food delivery rider using hammer over order dispute

Muhammad Aslam Hashim is escorted by a policeman at the Magistrate’s Court in George Town April 23, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 23 ― A 31-year-old unemployed man was charged today with voluntarily causing hurt to a food delivery rider on April 20.

Muhammad Aslam Hashim, 31, allegedly hit Koay Eng Tat, 40, on the head using a hammer at about 4pm on that day at an apartment in Jalan Helang, Sungai Dua.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two combinations upon conviction.

Muhammad Aslam claimed trial to the charge and Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap allowed him bail at RM4,000 in one surety.

She then fixed May 25 for mention of the case.

It was earlier reported that Koay had delivered food to the accused’s wife at the apartment on that day.

The accused allegedly contacted Koay later to return the food that his wife had ordered.

When Koay went back to the apartment, an altercation broke out between him and the accused, before the latter allegedly hit him with a hammer.

It was reported that Koay suffered injuries to the head and received nine stitches.