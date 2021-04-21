Quartet nabbed over murder of colleague in Subang Jaya

Abd Khalid said four men, aged between 20 and 25 were detained day before yesterday. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SUBANG JAYA, April 21 — A man was believed to have been murdered by his colleague at an apartment unit here on Sunday, over workplace bullying.

The body of the 20-year-old victim was found wrapped in a black plastic in a rubbish bin located about 1.5km from his house at Jalan Kemajuan, Subang, here.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the victim’s disappearance was noticed by his aunt after he failed to contact her to inform that he had returned home from work.

“The victim’s aunt then contacted his nephew’s employer and was told that the victim had not reported for work that day. An inspection conducted at the victim’s apartment unit found traces of blood at the toilet.

“The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recordings showed three men had entered the house at midnight, about half an hour before the victim returned from work,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters, here yesterday.

Abd Khalid said through the CCTV footage, the three were also seen coming out of the victim’s home by pushing a rubbish bin.

He said further investigations led to the discovery of the victim’s personal belongings such as wallet under a pedestrian bridge at Jalan SS 16/1 and a rubbish bin which later found to contain the victim’s body.

Following that, Abd Khalid said four men, aged between 20 and 25 were detained day before yesterday, at four locations, namely around the capital, Kajang in Selangor and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama