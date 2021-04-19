Dr Noor Hisham: Six of 14 new Covid-19 clusters involve education centres

The biggest of the education-related clusters is the Jalan Hospital cluster, which involves the staff and students of a school in Pasir Mas, Kelantan. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Health Ministry logged 14 new Covid-19 clusters today, six of which involved education centres or institutions.

Three of these education-related clusters were detected in Kelantan while one each was recorded in Sabah, Johor and Kedah.

The biggest of the education-related clusters is the Jalan Hospital cluster, which involves the staff and students of a school in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

The first case of the cluster was found on April 13 and a total of 50 Covid-19 cases have been detected to date from 525 people screened.

MORE TO COME