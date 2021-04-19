Dr Adham: Over 443,000 have received both Covid jabs

K A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

According to an infographic uploaded by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on his official Twitter site today,, 701,812 people have received the first dose,bringing the total number of first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country now to 1,144,841.

The five states with the highest first dose administered were Selangor with 98,877 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (78,087), Sarawak (69,523), Johor (67,477) and Perak (58,297).

The infographic also stated that the five states that have the highest Covid-19 vaccine injections for both doses so far are Selangor with 63,166 people, followed by Perak (48,822), Sabah (43,304), Kuala Lumpur (38,642) and Sarawak (34,590).

Meanwhile, the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme stood at 8,992,832 or 37.1 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number, at 2,365,769 registrations.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase kicked off today and will last until August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 14 million people. — Bernama



