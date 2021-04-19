CM says approved expert panel to apprise Sarawak on Covid-19 vaccine developments

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUCHING, April 19 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said he has approved a Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (SCOVAG) to help update the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on the global vaccine news and research.

He said the panel of experts will also advise the state government on the vaccine best suited for Sarawakians and set up the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak (CITF) team to deal with the coordination of the vaccine preparedness.

He said the Sarawak government remained ready to assist in expediting the implementation of the National Immunisation Plan.

“For the supply of vaccines, I have given the green light for Sarawak to purchase sufficient vaccines to expedite the immunisation coverage for Sarawakians,” the chief minister said at a virtual press conference.

He said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has met with Science Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister, last week to discuss Sarawak’s legal obligations to purchase its supply of vaccines.

“I was informed that Khairy had assured us that they will support in supplying Sarawak with enough vaccines to meet Sarawak’s goal to complete its vaccination plan by end of August,” Abang Johari said.

He said he was also informed that all 12 of Sarawak’s division residents were working very hard with their Divisional Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) on the planning in preparation for the arrival of the vaccine.

He said SDMC has identified and submitted 279 venues throughout Sarawak to be designated as the vaccination centres.

The chief minister said the focus on the second phase of the vaccination programme, which began today, is on the elderly and those who have comorbidities.

He added he expected the third phase to begin in May 2021 subjected to vaccine supply.

He urged all to register to be vaccinated via the Special Committee of Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) website or via the MySejahtera application.

He advised those who do not have access to both to register through their closest District Office or Resident Offices.