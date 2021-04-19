Claims MOH manipulating Covid-19 data baseless, Ismail Sabri says

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said such claims should not arise as the MOH received Covid-19 daily reports from all state health departments. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, April 19 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today described as baseless allegations by certain quarters that the Health Ministry (MOH) was manipulating Covid-19 case figures.

He said such claims should not arise as the MOH received Covid-19 daily reports from all state health departments.

“I don’t know where they obtained such reports (data manipulation). The MOH releases the number of daily positive cases every day at noon from figures provided by each state,” he said after attending a breaking of fast ceremony with Army Training and Doctrine Command (PLDTD) staff here tonight.

He said the use of hospitals, hospital beds as well as intensive care unit (ICU) cases have increased, which is reflective of an increase in Covid-19 cases.

He said Malaysia was not the only country reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, adding that several European nations have also imposed lockdowns.

Ismail Sabri also reminded the people on the importance of complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Bernama