Domestic Trade Ministry issues 24 notices to chicken wholesalers, 16 to breeders for suspected profiteering

Chicken traders are pictured at the Ipoh Central Market March 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Following the sudden increase in the price of chicken detected recently, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) conducted the Op Catut 8.0 (Anti-Profiteering Operation 8.0 with 24 notices issued to wholesalers suspected of profiteering.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said during the operation last Thursday and Friday, 16 notices were also issued to poultry breeders suspected of committing the same offence.

“We are also conducting the Op Pantau nationwide since last Tuesday at the Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars, central markets, wet markets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets and grocery shops with the focus on chicken, meat and fish retailers.

“Until April 16, a total of 5,768 premises were inspected and 27 cases recorded for committing various offences.

“The initial analysis found that the price of poultry feed comprising soybeans and corn were mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil and recording an increase, thus affecting the price in the supply chain from the farms to the wholesalers, retailers and consumers,” he said in a statement, here, today.

On the viral claim on Facebook on the high price of fish, chicken and meat around Kuala Lumpur as posted via the PriceCatcher KPDNHEP application, Nanta said this was inaccurate because it did not portray the real situation as the information did not provide the prices at all locations.

He said the viral prices only involved three items, namely, ikan kembung (mackerel), chicken and meat at outlets around the upmarket area of Bukit Bintang.

“Upon checking, it was found that other outlets in the nearby areas were selling these three items at lower prices than that posted on Facebook.

“The prices displayed via the PriceCatcher application have been listed in accordance with the premises and locations and the range of prices from the lowest to the highest to facilitate price comparison by consumers,” he added. — Bernama