Sarawak’s 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme to start in Sibu, says state health director

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 17 — The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sarawak will start in Sibu Division on April 19 before going to other divisions, state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said today.

He said a total of 924 persons are expected to receive the vaccines at the Indoor Stadium in Sibu on that day.

Dr Zin said the vaccination programme in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri Divisions will begin on April 23.

He added that it will start in Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang Divisions on April 24 and Sarikei Division on April 30.

“From April 19 to 30, a total of 13 vaccination centres will be in operation throughout the state,” Dr Zin told reporters at a media conference chaired by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said the second phase of the vaccination programme is targeted at the high-risk group, such as those who are suffering from chronic health problems and senior citizens above the age of 60.

“We are targeting to vaccinate 929,435 persons under this phase,” he said.