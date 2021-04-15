Bukit Aman confirms ex-Bank Negara governor’s husband, son gave statements in connection with 1MDB probe

Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob, in a statement also confirmed that Datuk Tawfiq Ayman’s son was also present to give his statement. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police today confirmed that Datuk Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz had given his statement to facilitate investigations into allegations that he received 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob, in a statement, here today, also confirmed that Tawfiq’s son was also present to give his statement.

“He (Tawfiq) was called in to give his statement (for a few hours), along with his son, to facilitate police investigations.

“They gave their statements at Menara KPJ, Jalan Tun Razak to assist ongoing investigations under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001,” he told Bernama.

Zainuddin said as the police investigation in the case was still ongoing, the police have advised the public not to make any speculations until investigations were completed and subsequently referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for a decision.

Last month, Bernama reported that the police had confirmed that investigations into allegations that Tawfiq had received funds linked to 1MDB in his bank account in Singapore were still ongoing.

Zeti had previously denied allegations that her family was involved in the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama