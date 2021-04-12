Private hospitals to be used as Covid-19 vaccination centres, says minister

File picture shows Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba delivering a keynote speech at The Future Hospital Strategy and Development Forum 2021 in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Private hospitals in the country will be involved in Phase Two and Phase Three of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to serve as vaccination centres said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has agreed to engage private hospitals in the immunisation programme based on the principle of vaccine equity where the government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all.

He said this was also based on the proposal by the private hospitals to support the government’s efforts to ensure that the immunisation exercise target of having 80 per cent of adult Malaysians vaccinated could be achieved as soon as possible.

“Therefore, the government will provide free vaccines to private hospitals to maximise access to vaccine distribution more widely to the people,” he said at a press conference on the development of the Covid-19 immunisation programme with Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, here today.

He said private hospitals wishing to participate in the programme could register on the website of ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd at www.protecthealth.com.my beginning today.

Currently, there are 203 private hospitals in the country.

On March 8, MOH announced the involvement of private general practitioners (GPs) in the second and third phase of the immunisation programme.

Dr Adham said as of yesterday 2,304 GPs had registered, adding that the GPs and private hospitals would be briefed and given training on the scope of duties in the immunisation programme, apart from a complete guideline and manual on the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to the target groups. — Bernama