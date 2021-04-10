Sarawak CM: Bebuling Airport to boost Betong agriculture, tourism industry

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the construction of the Bebuling Airport in the Betong district is poised to boost the agriculture and tourism industries in the area. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 10 — The construction of the Bebuling Airport, Spaoh in the Betong district, about 250 kilometres from here, is poised to boost the agriculture and tourism industries in the area, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said the STOLport (short take-off and landing airport) would bring agricultural produce from Betong district to a wider market, including overseas.

“This airport is important so that we can produce food and agricultural products to be sold directly to the market not only in the country but abroad.

“Cargo planes will also send our products abroad, especially to Singapore where Sarawak’s agricultural products are very popular,” he said in his speech at the “Janji Ditepati” programme in Betong, today.

At the same ceremony, Abang Johari handed over the project construction agreement document to its successful tender bidder, D.A.L Keluarga Realty Cara Raya JV Sdn Bhd.

The construction of the RM108.1 million airport, which began last month, is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the construction of the airport would also boost the tourism industry around Betong and Batang Ai National Park.

“Currently, the journey from Kuching to Batang Ai takes about four hours but if there is a new airport, the journey there will only take 45 minutes,” he added. — Bernama