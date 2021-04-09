Ambulance ferrying Covid-19 patient overturns in Alor Setar

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir confirmed receiving a report on the accident. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, April 9 — An ambulance ferrying a Covid-19 patient overturned after being involved in an accident with a car at a traffic light junction in Jalan Langgar, near the Alor Setar Utara toll plaza here this evening.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said other than the female patient, there were four Health Ministry (MOH) staff comprising a doctor, a nurse, a medical assistant and the ambulance driver.

The ambulance was ferrying the patient from Baling to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment.

“The doctor and nurse escaped unhurt while the three other passengers suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to hospital for further treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir confirmed receiving a report on the accident. — Bernama