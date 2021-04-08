Wisma Putra: Envoy’s meet with Myanmar minister on behalf of Petronas unit, not recognition of military junta

A YouTube screengrab of the meeting attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to Myanmar Datuk Zahairi Baharim at Myanmar’s Electricity and Energy Ministry (MOEE) in Nay Pyi Taw.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The meeting attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to Myanmar Datuk Zahairi Baharim at Myanmar’s Electricity and Energy Ministry (MOEE) in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday does not construe a recognition or otherwise of the State Administration Council (SAC).

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said the meeting was held to convey to MOEE the decision of Petronas Carigali Myanmar (Hong Kong) Ltd (PCML), a subsidiary of Petronas, to suspend temporarily the upstream operations of the Yetagun gas project.

First Ambo from ASEAN met with Myanmar military junta's minister



see photos - Malaysian Ambo to Myanmar, Zahairi Baharim went to Naypyidaw & met junta's Minister of Electricity and Energy Aung Than Oo.



Does Malaysia recognize SAC Terrorists as legitimate govt? @MuhyiddinYassin pic.twitter.com/putRLJAgqs — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) April 7, 2021

“Malaysia’s position on Myanmar is clear and consistent. We have persistently called for an immediate end to violence, unconditional and immediate release of political detainees, and resumption of an inclusive dialogue involving all concerned parties for a political transition and peaceful settlement of the ongoing crisis in the interest of Myanmar and her people,” Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

The ministry said Malaysia will continue its constructive engagements with all concerned parties towards this end.

Myanmar’s military launched a coup on the morning of February 1, hours before the Parliament was set to sit, and had detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), triggering widespread anti-coup protests and bloodshed throughout the country.

It was reported that PCML has declared force majeure on its Yetagun field on April 1 until further notice due to depletion of gas production at the field, located in the Andaman Sea, offshore Myanmar, in Blocks M12, M13 and M14.

Zahari’s presence at MOEE prompted netizens in Myanmar to question whether Malaysia recognises the SAC while several politicians back in Malaysia voiced their concern as it contradicted the regional and national opposition towards the junta regime. — Bernama