Here’s how MySejahtera will notify you about your Covid-19 vaccine appointment

The section for Covid-19 vaccination registration via the MySejahtera mobile application is displayed on a mobile phone in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysia will begin Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme from April 19 in 8 states. If you’re a senior citizen, an individual who has a chronic diseases or with a disability, the MySejahtera app have started notifying eligible recipients starting from April 5, 2021. If you’re wondering how does the notification looks like, here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

Twitter user Ai Lyn Ng has shared a screenshot of her mother’s iPhone with a pop-up notification that was sent on April 5 at 11pm. It says she has been selected for the vaccination program and she has to complete her vaccination assessment.

My mother received a notification from MySejahtera at about 11pm that she has been selected for the vaccine program. After going into MySejahtera app to resubmit her assessment, the system immediately assigned an appointment for her. Super efficient! Well done @JKJAVMY ! pic.twitter.com/ulZvQFWP04 — Ai Lyn Ng (@ailyn_ng) April 5, 2021

Her vaccination appointment is confirmed after completing the details. As shown below, the Vaccination section of the MySejahtera app will include the venue, as well as the time and date of the appointment.

Users who are eligible will be notified via MySejahtera at least two weeks in advance. This is followed up by a phone call and SMS reminder three days prior. As mentioned by Khairy, users will be given the option to accept or decline the vaccination via MySejahtera. Once accepted, it is your responsibility to show up to avoid wastage of the vaccine.

At the moment, Malaysia is administering two doses for the Covid-19 vaccination program. Once completed, a digital vaccination certificate will be issued which include details such as the type of vaccine and batch number.

To recap, Phase 2 will begin from 19th April in 8 states namely, Kedah, Pahang, Pulau Pinang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Labuan. Other states will commence Phase 2 a few days later.

If haven’t register, you can sign up via MySejahtera, Vaksincovid.gov.my or call in at 1-800-888-828. If you have dependents at home, you can help them to register on their behalf on the latest version of MySejahtera.

Want to help the vaccination effort? The government is looking for volunteers to assist at over 600 vaccination centres throughout the country. If you’re keen, you can register via MyVac.com.my. — SoyaCincau