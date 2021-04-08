Air Selangor: Water supply resumes in 58 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Gombak

Air Selangor announced that the water supply disruption was due to work to replace valves at the raw water pipelines from the Klang Gates Dam which resulted in temporary work stoppages at Bukit Nenas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants on Tuesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Water supply to all 58 areas experiencing scheduled disruptions in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak has been restored at 8.15pm tonight.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, announced that the water supply disruption was due to work to replace valves at the raw water pipelines from the Klang Gates Dam which resulted in temporary work stoppages at Bukit Nenas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants on Tuesday.

Earlier, water supply was restored in 56 areas at 6pm except Bukit Bandaraya and Taman Bandaraya.

According to the statement, Air Selangor called on consumers to report any incident of leaking water pipes in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to ensure prompt repair.

Consumers can obtain information on water supply disruptions via its official communication channels including www.airselangor.com website, Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact Air Selangor Communications Centre at 15300. — Bernama