E-hailing driver in KL fined RM7,000 for insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― A e-hailing driver was fined RM7,000, in default six months jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by transmitting offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Twitter last year.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine on Sufazrin Amin Ismail, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with intent to annoy others through a Twitter application under the profile name “Fazr_Ismail” at 1.55pm on January 6 last year.

The link was read at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division Office, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Wangsa Maju, here at 4.30pm on January 8 the same year.

The charge was made under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and a further fine of RM1, 000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

In mitigation, Sufazrin Amin, unrepresented, said he was remorse and apologised to all Malaysians for his action.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted, while Sufazrin Amin was unrepresented.

On August 27 last year, Sufazrin Amin was fined RM16,000 by the Sessions Court for committing four counts of similar offence against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama