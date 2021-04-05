DAP Youth chief: Umno about to taste same betrayal as befell Pakatan in 2020

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Umno’s Barisan Nasional (BN) allies could allegedly abandon the Malay nationalist party in the same way the Pakatan Harapan coalition was betrayed last year, DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Howard Lee claimed today.

Lee cited rumours purporting that MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) were being courted for a jump to the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with which Umno was feuding.

Without providing details, the Pasar Pinji assemblyman claimed such rumours have been swirling after several BN supreme council meetings could not go forth due to MCA and MIC’s failure to attend.

“At this time, Umno is facing the darkest moments in its history. Umno will feel the betrayal that has been experienced by PH. However, the difference is, it is very likely that this betrayal will end with the disappearance of Umno from our political map,” he said in a statement today.

Lee added that Umno’s current rival, Bersatu, was planning to decapitate the Malay nationalist party by getting rid of its so-called “court cluster” — Umno leaders facing criminal trials — and recruit its remaining federal lawmakers.

“Indeed, Umno does not have the right or deserve to get sympathy from anyone. They are the ones who choose to conspire with those who have a history of betraying people, and will betray them.

“But, for the first time I can say that I empathise with them,” he said.

Last month, Umno announced that it would cut ties with Bersatu heading into the 15th general election (GE15) but remain in the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

While Umno said it would continue with its Muafakat Nasional alliance with PAS, the Islamist party has also since confirmed that it would continue cooperating with Bersatu and PN for GE15.

Subsequently, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said on Saturday that his party will continue backing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the BN supreme council decides on ties with Bersatu.

Earlier this week, Umno Youth exco member Md Fadzmel Md Fadzil accused Bersatu of attempting to covertly lure MCA and MIC to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition