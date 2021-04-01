Muhyiddin pays courtesy call to Sarawak governor

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin paid a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and spouse Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib at the official residence in Demak Jaya, Jalan Bako, Kuching, April 1, 2021. Also present was the prime minister’s wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman (left). — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today made a courtesy call to Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at his official residence in Jalan Bako here.

Muhyiddin arrived at about 3.10pm, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The prime minister was welcomed by Abdul Taib and his wife Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib.

The two leaders then spent about an hour in a meeting.

After the meeting, Muhyiddin left for the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching to attend a townhall session on Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Muhyiddin arrived here this morning for a two-day working visit. — Bernama