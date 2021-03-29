Muhyiddin: Community must play role as frontliners to tackle Covid-19

People attend Covid-19 screening in Puchong on February 28, 2021. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 would not be able to achieve its goal if it is not supported by everyone. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The best method or approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 infection among the community is to ensure that the community itself steps up efforts in playing the role of frontliners, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He stressed that until the Covid-19 vaccine could reach the stipulated target, the country would continue to face a tough period in combating the pandemic because the number of cases is still high although there is a decline in new positive cases.

He said efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 would not be able to achieve its goal if it is not supported by everyone.

“As such, the Community Empowerment Programme is a weapon that we have to jointly curb the spread of the virus.

“These efforts are also in line with the strategy in the National Unity Policy to empower the institutions of family and community that I launched on February 15,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the Community Empowerment Programme that was telecast live on TV1, RTM today.

Muhyiddin also said that the government was targeting at least 80 per cent of the adult population in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab by February 2022 to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The prime minister said not only has the government mobilised several initiatives on Community Empowerment, but it would continue to do so, to tackle the spread of the virus, including introducing Covid-19 Eradicating Agent Programme (ABC-19) through the “Whole-of-Society” approach driven by government agencies, community leaderships and non-governmental organisation (NGO) volunteers nationwide.

He said that as of March 23, a total of 29,408 members of agencies and community leaderships had reached out to more than 1.325 million Malaysians through various programmes in over 22,166 hotspots, with the ABC-19 membership increasing through the involvement of NGO volunteers.

Muhyiddin explained that the various issues and challenges currently faced by the community to tackle Covid-19 needed a collective approach that was innovative and creative, thus comprehensive community empowerment was very important as part of efforts to combat the pandemic.

“Community leadership is the backbone of every community.

“For example, the penghulu, village heads, religious leaders, heads of longhouses, Village Development and Security Committees, Federal Village Development and Security Committees, Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committees and other community leaders must be mobilised to jointly make this effort a success,” he said. — Bernama

