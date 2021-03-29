Don’t take it to heart, PAS leader tells members after Umno Youth chief’s attack

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A state PAS leader advised its members to take the high road and not mind the barbed remarks against the party by certain politicians from its Umno ally.

Negri Sembilan PAS information chief Badzli Bakar said members should not feel slighted but instead act mature and focus on their party’s agenda to strengthen Malaysian Muslim unity, Sinar Harian reported today.

“Certainly there are those who will take it to heart when PAS is mocked in Umno’s assembly. But for me, it is more of a personal view of the individual leaders than an actual party stance.

“We will follow the footsteps of PAS’ central leadership, regardless of challenges. There is a need to remain firm and patient as our focus now is to strengthen Muafakat Nasional and defend PN,” he was quoted saying.

Muafakat Nasional is a formal charter for political cooperation between PAS and Umo signed in 2019 while PN refers to the Perikatan Nasional coalition, of which the Islamist party is a component together with Bersatu but which excludes Umno.

Badzli was responding to Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who yesterday questioned PAS’ stance over Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that his party will defend all the seats it won in the 14th general election.

Another PAS lawmaker Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi separately told Harakah Daily that he is confident his party’s focus on ummah unity is on track.

The Tumpat MP said that while the road to unity may be difficult and challenging, it is easy for their community to be divided.

“The ease in which breaking apart can occur is shocking, and everyone can evaluate how easy the process can be,” Abdullah told the PAS-owned newspaper.

He added that PAS is not out to gain a dominant position nor does it seek to be the dominant force in forming a government.

“We will respect whatever views elucidated by Umno’s leaders, and at this stage I have yet to hear of comments from the PAS president himself.

“As we are now at a certain stage in which we are already united, I am confident this will be continued by the leadership, which we will hear about later on,” Abdullah was quoted as saying.

He was responding to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that his party will contest the 15th general election under its Barisan Nasional banner, leaving aside its present political alliances with parties outside of that coalition, which would also excludes PAS by default.

At their general assembly yesterday, Umno delegates affirmed their party supreme council’s February 25 decision to sever ties with Bersatu, which leads the Perikatan Nasional coalition.