Leong Ngah Ngah retains top Pahang DAP post

The committee election took place at the Pahang DAP Ordinary State Convention

BENTONG, March 28 — DAP veteran leader, Leong Ngah Ngah retains his position as Pahang DAP chief for the 2021-2024 term, the third term he is heading the party leadership in the state.

The committee election which took place at the Pahang DAP Ordinary State Convention here, today also saw all seven DAP state assemblymen and two members of Parliament (MP) retaining their positions in the state leadership.

At the election, election managing officer Choo Ken Hwa announced that Bentong MP Wong Tack was among the five committee members appointed after only obtaining 108 votes to be in 16th position among the 34 candidates contesting.

The four other committee members appointed were Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong, Go Mong Nging, Chok Chuan Jun and Chiang Mei Soon.

Convention Speaker Tan Hong Pin announced that the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election M. Manogaran was reappointed as Pahang DAP deputy chief.

Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji also stayed as vice-chairman while Sabai assemblyman, D. Kamache, who was assistant secretary, was also appointed as vice-chairman.

Triang assemblyman, Leong Yu Man, who is also the daughter of Leong Ngah Ngah also retained her position as organising secretary and assisted by Loo Why Leong.

Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman was once again selected as publicity secretary while Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui who secured 198 votes at the election, was appointed as political education director. — Bernama