KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Seven secondary school students in Kajang will receive disciplinary action by school authorities after being involved in a bullying incident that went viral on social media yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the police found a 47-second video depicting a group of students allegedly verbally bullying a female student.

Investigations showed that the incident happened at about 11.30 am yesterday and involved seven students from different classes, and no police report has yet to be received by any party.

“The video did not show any physical touch or aggressive verbal interactions.

“The school authorities and a police officer who is the school’s liaison officer held a meeting and engagement session with parents and the guardians of the victim. The school has also taken appropriate action against the seven students involved,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added that the police will always work with school authorities to ensure that no acts that can affect the well-being of students, including words with the potential of causing emotional distress to any student, occur. — Bernama