CYBERJAYA, April 17 — Malaysia will be attending a high-level meeting organised by France and the UK to discuss the energy crisis stemming from a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed today.

Anwar told reporters here that he spoke on the phone with French president Emmanuel Macron, who extended the invitation personally, adding that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will represent Malaysia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also be present at the meeting, scheduled to take place later today.

“I will delegate this to the Foreign Minister, but our stance is that there must be freedom of passage,” Anwar said.

“But at the same time, we cannot deny Iran’s rights and our own anxiety regarding the past actions of Israel and the US against Iran. Therefore, we are taking a stance that is fairer and more independent,” he added.

Malaysia not selling fuel to Australia

Meanwhile, Anwar dismissed claims that Putrajaya is selling fuel to Australia, an allegation that surfaced following a meeting with his counterpart Anthony Albanese, yesterday.

“I discussed our respective needs with the Australian Prime Minister yesterday. Even that has been subjected to various accusations,” he said.

“Actually, we are not selling oil to them. We said we need things from them. This is something we need to understand sometimes. We need phosphate from them, and they need urea from us,” Anwar added.

“They need diesel, but we said we don’t have the capacity because we must prioritise our own people and their needs.”

Anwar told reporters at a joint press conference with Albanese yesterday that state energy firm Petronas would give priority to providing Australia if there are excess fuel supplies, ‌as the two countries sought to bolster energy security following the disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

The Tambun MP said he had obtained an assurance from Petronas on the matter following discussions with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on boosting agricultural and fuel trade.

Malaysia requires mineral phosphates from Australia, with urea supplied to Canberra forming part of the reciprocal trade.

Malaysia is Albanese’s third stop in South-east Asia in the past week, following trips to Singapore and Brunei, as Canberra looks to shore up food and energy supplies.