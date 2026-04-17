CYBERJAYA, April 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today defended a suggestion he made earlier this month that cleaning school toilets be made a fixed curriculum, saying it is meant to teach youths civic responsibility.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers here, Anwar called on parents to support the initiative as a way to help nurture a sense of humility in children.

The idea sparked a heated discussion on social media platforms, with some parents supporting it while others disagreed.

“I’d like to advise our youths, none is exempted and none come from privileged backgrounds. Every single one of them has a responsibility. We use the toilet, we clean it,” Anwar said.

“I don’t see why this is complicated and I urge parents to cooperate, teach their children to understand that cleaning toilets is not a (shameful) task only meant for the cleaners,” he added.

“This is a negative attitude,” he said.

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