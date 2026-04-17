KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Police are analysing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from multiple locations to trace suspects who fled with RM9.7 million worth of jewellery in a Brickfields robbery yesterday.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said recordings from the shop and surrounding areas are being examined to map the suspects’ escape route, Malay daily Kosmo! Online reported today.

“Police are reviewing CCTV footage around the location to track the suspects’ movements after they fled,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that statements have been recorded from 12 people so far, including the premises owner and the jewellery shop staff.

Four men wearing helmets and armed with two pistols robbed a jewellery shop along Jalan Tun Sambanthan at about 11am yesterday.

The group arrived in a white Nissan Almera rushed into the shop, threatened the staff, including a security guard, and smashed several display counters before fleeing with the loot in the same vehicle.