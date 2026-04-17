KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large swathes of Peninsular Malaysia and parts of Sarawak, effective immediately until 7.00pm this evening.

The alert, issued at 4.40pm, warns of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds, impacting the peak Friday evening commute for millions of residents in major urban centres.

Key areas affected include the entirety of Perak and Penang, along with most districts in Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The warning also extends to Perlis, nearly all of Kedah, parts of Negeri Sembilan, and several districts in Johor, including Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi.

On the east coast of the peninsula, residents in parts of Kelantan, Terengganu, and most of Pahang are also advised to take precautions.

In East Malaysia, the warning covers several divisions in Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, and parts of Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia issues such a warning when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm per hour, which are expected to last for more than an hour.

These conditions can lead to potential hazards such as flash floods in low-lying areas, fallen trees, and reduced visibility on the roads.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution, delay travel if possible, and stay updated through official MetMalaysia channels.