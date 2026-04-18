MELAKA, April 18 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin were among those who were accepted back into Umno under the Gagasan Rumah Bangsa initiative.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the matter was decided at the Umno Supreme Council meeting chaired by its president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here last night.

He added that those accepted back unconditionally included former Foreign Minister Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar and 6,252 former leaders and members at division and branch levels throughout Malaysia.

“All the names have been brought to the Rumah Bangsa Committee chaired by (Umno vice-president) Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and to the Supreme Council just now. In terms of the constitution, everything must go through the Supreme Council,” he said at a media conference here last night.

The meeting was also attended by Melaka Umno state liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Asyraf Wajdi also said the Umno Supreme Council made an amendment to the party membership rules by enabling online registration for smoother registration of new members, especially youths, beginning this Monday.

The measure was taken after a survey by Umno Youth and Puteri Umno on social media that found about 2,800 youth were interested in joining the party in the last two weeks.

On the issue of cost of living, Asyraf Wajdi said the Supreme Council recommended states led by the party, namely Johor, Melaka, Perak and Pahang to focus on additional aid for various segments of society that are facing challenges in terms of cost of living due to the global energy crisis stemming from the West Asian conflict.

On Umno’s 80th anniversary celebrations, he said various programmes will be held at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from May 1 to 5, including the Umno 80 Year Convention, the Bumiputera Education Congress, the Entrepreneurial and Education Carnival, including the special Umno Youth and Puteri Umno gatherings with new members.

In addition, he said that tonight’s meeting also provided approval for Umno Women’s, Youth and Puteri wings to hold physical and online branch level conferences for years without party elections, in line with Article 10.15 of the Umno Constitution. — Bernama