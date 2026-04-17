KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Federal Territories Department (JWP) has issued a stern public reminder that the Federal Territories Residents Representative Council (MPPWP) is not a business entity, following a recent viral video scandal allegedly showing two of its members demanding ‘protection money’ from a business here.

The clarification comes after a controversy in March 2026, when CCTV-style footage emerged showing two MPPWP members from the Wangsa Maju branch allegedly extorting a massage centre.

The clip ignited a political firestorm and led to multiple police reports.

In response to the incident, the ruling party PKR ordered the two individuals to immediately vacate their MPPWP positions pending a full investigation.

In its statement today, JWP stressed that the primary role of the MPPWP is to coordinate public complaints and implement welfare programmes, not to engage in commercial activities.

The department explicitly said that MPPWP members are prohibited from misusing the organisation's identity for personal or business gain.

This includes using business cards bearing the MPPWP logo for commercial purposes, carrying out unauthorised fund collections, or engaging in any activity outside the scope of their official duties.

“The MPPWP is not an entity established to carry out commercial or business activities for the purpose of generating income, let alone profit,” the statement read.

The department warned that firm action under existing laws and regulations, including Treasury Instructions, will be taken against any member found to have misused their position.

JWP also urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities involving MPPWP members directly to the department for verification, cautioning citizens not to be deceived by individuals using their MPPWP status for questionable purposes.