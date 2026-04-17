PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today announced the appointment and promotions of two senior officers effective today as part of efforts to strengthen the commission’s leadership structure and improve efficiency of its service delivery.

The MACC said that Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar has been appointed as MACC Investigations Division senior director from his previous position of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) senior director while Datuk Karunanithy Y Subbiah has been promoted to MACC senior director, from his previous position as Penang MACC director.

“The appointments and promotions involving officers who have shown excellent performance, high commitment and integrity in conducting their duties throughout their period of service,” the commission said in a statement today.

The commission expressed its confidence that both officers would continue to drive organisational excellence and improve governance with integrity in line with the commission’s commitment in empowering human capital that is competent, accountable and performance oriented.

The MACC also hoped that the officers would carry out their duties responsibly and uphold the principle of integrity in all aspects of work. — Bernama