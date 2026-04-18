KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Attempts to distort public perception and undermine institutions are emerging as a key challenge in Malaysia’s fight against corruption.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki said the media now plays a critical role in countering such narratives.

“Those implicated in wrongdoing are increasingly seeking to ‘neutralise’ their offences by shaping public opinion and casting doubt on enforcement agencies.

“They create doubt, influence public perception, and repeat unfounded claims until they appear as truth, while factual information is drowned out,” he said at the MACC’s sixth media appreciation event last night.

Azam warned that sustained attacks on anti-corruption institutions, whether through perception, provocation or political pressure, ultimately harm the country, not just the individuals targeted.

Against this backdrop, he said the media has a pivotal role in ensuring accurate, fact-based reporting and strengthening public trust in ongoing reforms.

“This recognition is an important platform to acknowledge the significant contributions of media practitioners and as a catalyst for producing more quality, ethical and high-impact reporting,” he said.

He added that journalists play a key role in raising public awareness and shaping perceptions on corruption and integrity.

“We truly appreciate your tireless efforts in delivering information, enhancing public awareness and shaping society’s perception on corruption and integrity,” he said.

Azam also noted that perception remains central to Malaysia’s standing in global benchmarks such as the Corruption Perceptions Index, where the country improved from 57th place in 2024 to 54th in 2025.

He said the improvement reflects growing confidence among investors, businesses and the public in governance reforms, but stressed that sustaining momentum requires support from all stakeholders, not just the government and the MACC.

At the same time, he said enforcement efforts are continuing alongside reforms, guided by the commission’s “three-pronged approach” of enforcement, prevention and governance.

Between 2023 and early 2026, MACC recorded RM15.5 billion in asset recovery, while more than 70 per cent of funds linked to 1MDB – amounting to RM30 billion out of RM42 billion – have been successfully retrieved, surpassing the global average recovery rate.

Azam said recent efforts also included the repatriation of artworks purchased using misappropriated 1MDB funds, with further recoveries underway overseas.

He stressed that asset recovery is not only about punishment, but also about restoring justice, safeguarding public funds and returning value to the rakyat.

“The fight against corruption is about building trust, something that must be earned through transparency, consistency and credible information.

“Through strong cooperation between MACC and the media, we can strengthen the delivery of factual information, counter unfounded perceptions, and ensure the public receives a fair and accurate picture,” he said.