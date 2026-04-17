KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17 — National women’s doubles player Chong Jie Yu will replace Pearly Tan in the 2026 Uber Cup, scheduled for April 24 to May 3, in Horsens, Denmark.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed the matter in a Facebook post today, after Pearly, who is Malaysia’s number one pair with M Thinaah, withdrew from the Uber Cup yesterday due to a recurring back injury.

“The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirms that national women’s doubles player Chong Jie Yu, 21, has been nominated to replace Pearly Tan in the national squad for the Uber Cup 2026.

“Jie Yu will join the team’s training camp in Herning, Denmark, as preparations continue for the upcoming tournament,” it said.

Pearly expressed deep regret over her withdrawal, apologising in a Facebook post to teammates, stakeholders, and fans for being unable to represent the country.

The other women’s doubles combinations bound for the 2026 Uber Cup are youngsters Ong Xin Yee–Carmen Ting and Low Zi Yu–Noraqilah Maisarah, while K Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, and Goh Jin Wei have been selected to play the singles matches.

The women’s team has been drawn in Group B together with Japan, Türkiye and South Africa.

Jie Yu previously featured in the 2026 Badminton Asian Championships in Ningbo, China, with partner Vanessa Ng, losing to Xin Yee–Carmen 21–9, 21–14 in the opening round. — Bernama