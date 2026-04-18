SEPANG, April 18 — The first group of 284 Malaysian haj pilgrims departed for the Holy Land early this morning from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 4.05 am on Malaysia Airlines flight MH8050.

They are expected to arrive at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina at 7.50 am Saudi Arabia time, the same day.

The group comprised 141 and 143 pilgrims from the Alor Setar, Kedah and Sepang departure stations, respectively.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said he was deeply grateful to spend time with the dhuyufurrahman (guests of Allah) as they departed to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

“After all our planning and various initiatives and programmes to prepare our pilgrims, Alhamdulillah, this year’s journey has gone very smoothly. All pilgrims have undergone a comprehensive programme, not only in terms of religious rulings but also health aspects, understanding of haj rites, and so on,” he said.

“This morning, we saw off 284 of our haj pilgrims. Alhamdulillah, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, Osamah Dakhel R Al-Ahmadi, also joined us to celebrate this departure,” he told reporters after the farewell ceremony for Malaysian haj pilgrims for the 1447H/2026M season, here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Marhamah Rosli; Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain; and TH chief executive officer, Mustakim Mohamad.

In his parting advice, Zulkifli reminded pilgrims to take care of their health and personal safety, focus on their worship, and stay updated by obtaining information only from reliable sources such as TH.

“Do not trust news from unverified sources. Do not do anything prohibited or inappropriate while in the Holy Land. Focus on your worship, just as you learned during the haj course,” he said.

Zulkifli added that he and his delegation will depart for the Holy Land on May 19 for a working visit, to meet Malaysian pilgrims and to perform the haj.

The final flight carrying 31,600 Malaysian haj pilgrims will take place on May 20. — Bernama