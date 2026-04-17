KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised photographers, or ‘photo touts,’ around the city’s top tourist spots, seizing more equipment and issuing fresh compounds in its latest multi-agency raid on Thursday.

The operation, dubbed “Op Lens,” targeted public gathering areas around the Saloma Link and the KLCC esplanade.

It was conducted jointly with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department (JIM), and the National Registration Department (NRD).

During the Thursday raid, enforcement officers issued five compound notices to individuals found operating without a license.

They also carried out four seizures of various photography equipment for offences under the Hawker Licensing By-Laws (WPKL) 2016.

Additionally, one photographer who had failed to pay previous fines was served a notice to appear in court.

This latest enforcement action follows a similar raid conducted on Monday, where DBKL issued four compound notices, seized another four sets of photography equipment, and served two court appearance notices for unpaid fines.

In a statement, DBKL reiterated its commitment to clearing the area of illegal photography services, citing reasons such as security risks, public disturbance, and traffic obstruction caused by the touts.

“DBKL will continue to monitor and carry out enforcement actions from time to time to ensure the area remains safe from illegal unauthorised photography service activities,” the statement read.

All seized equipment has been transferred to the DBKL Seizure Store for documentation.

Members of the public are encouraged to channel any complaints or feedback through official DBKL communication channels.