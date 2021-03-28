Dr Adham: Over 566,000 vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

Frontliners receive the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A total of 566,200 individuals in the country have received the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said of the total, 448,187 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine while 118,013 people had completed the full vaccination regimen.

The information was shared on his official Twitter account via two infographics today.

Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals who have received the first dose at 63,675, followed by Perak (49,545), Sabah (42,018), Kuala Lumpur (39,633), Sarawak (36,972), Johor (34,000), Pahang (33,463), Penang (31,802), Kedah (26,316), Negri Sembilan (22,212), Terengganu (20,503), Kelantan (19,812), Melaka (11,672), Perlis (9,533), Putrajaya (4,695) and Labuan (2,347).

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded the highest number of individuals who have completed the full vaccination regimen at 15,135, Pahang (12,283), Kelantan (11,411), Selangor (11,370), Kuala Lumpur (10,890), Perak (9,760), Johor (8,935), Sabah (8,352), Kedah (5,238), Penang (4,866), Terangganu (4,649), Negri Sembilan (4,643), Melaka (4,103), Putrajaya (2,234), Perlis (2,157) and Labuan (1,987).

According to the infographics, the number of registrations for the national immunisation programme as of yesterday was 7,161,178, with Selangor recording the highest number of registrations at 1,979,666 or 40.8 per cent.

The immunisation exercise launched on Feb 24, aims to immunise free of charge all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike. — Bernama