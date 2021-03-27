Muhyiddin: Govt mulls allowing interstate travel for Aidilfitri

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government will study thoroughly whether interstate travel and visits can be allowed in conjunction with Aidilfitri. — Bernama pic

MUAR, March 27 ― The government will study thoroughly whether interstate travel and visits can be allowed in conjunction with Aidilfitri, which falls in May, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

At the same time, he hinted at the possibility of allowing the Aidilfitri prayer, as well as the “takbir raya” and Raya visiting to nearby houses since permission had been given for mosques to hold the tarawih prayers during this coming Ramadan.

“Perhaps, after this, with the Aidilfitri coming, maybe we can allow the Aidilfitri prayer, as well as the ‘takbir raya’ and others, and after that visits to next door houses, but for inter-state travel to balik kampung, I cannot give the answer yet.

“For that, we have to study carefully, Insya Allah, it will be announced at an appropriate time,” he said when speaking at a breakfast with the Felcra Bukit Kepong community, here, today. ― Bernama