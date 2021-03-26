Sabah businessman nabbed for offering bribe to help friend over possession of protected animals

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a middle-aged businessman for attempting to bribe authorities to protect his friend from being charged for having in possession protected animals.

According to a source, the businessman tried to induce government officials to help his friend get a lesser charge for keeping several species of protected animals.

“He offered RM5,000 to the authorities investigating the case. MACC officials arrested him around 5.30pm yesterday at the department's headquarters here,” said the source.

The case was confirmed by Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy.

The businessman's friend is under investigation keeping protected animals such as sun bears, crocodiles, wild boars, pythons, porcupines and several bird species like eagles, pigeons and mynahs, believed to be for medicinal purposes.

Some of the species are listed as protected in the Sabah Wildlife Protection Enactment 1997.

The suspect arrested for attempted bribery was released on police bail today after he paid a RM8,000 bail with two local guarantors.