Jendela aims to strengthen telecommunication infrastructure nationwide, says minister

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, March 25 — The telecommunication infrastructure nationwide will continue to be strengthened under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) so as to upgrade existing transmitter stations and provide fibre optic access to related premises.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said an allocation of RM3.2 billion from the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund, as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was provided for under the Jendela plan for this purpose.

“This expenditure involves the upgrading of 5,394 telecommunication transmitters to 4G and the target of fibre optic connectivity to 557,374 premises to be implemented this year. These are among our efforts to provide a strong foundation for the digital economic development under the MyDIGITAL aspiration.

“This is a concerted effort of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commissions (MCMC) to narrow the digital gap among the people nationwide,” he said today.

He said this after the Malaysia Prihatin Tour with Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor at Sungai Ruil’s Dewan Kampung Orang Asli today.

Saifuddin explained that projects targeted under Jendela, which is driven by MCMC, are being actively implemented at various stages nationwide and all the digital infrastructure development projects would contribute to Jendela’s First Phase (2020-2022) target.

“This will provide 4G coverage to 96.9 per cent of populated areas, increase the average speed of mobile broadband to 35Mbps as well as connect fibre optics to 7.5 million premises. That is the achievement thus far. It will make it easier for us when we implement 5G at the end of this year,” he said.

He said that the impact of Jendela, which was launched last September, could already be felt in rural and suburban areas and that the MCMC had also acted aggressively to improve coverage in affected areas.

“Although there were challenges, such as the approval process and construction of telecommunication towers, the strong cooperation between the MCMC and telecommunication companies resulted in them swiftly overcoming various problems through temporary solutions.

“We at KKMM will continue to monitor the implementation of all these projects from time to time to ensure everyone gets to enjoy the best digital service and benefits from the development of the digital economy,” he said.

According to him, the ministry will also provide assistance in terms of developing appropriate policies to smoothen the implementation of all action plans as well as build the capacity of the people, businesses and government machinery to realise the goals of Vision of Common Prosperity 2030. — Bernama